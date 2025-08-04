Atlanta PD looking for car theft suspects

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department’s Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit is seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in the theft of a white Audi Q3 on July 25.
The car was reported stolen from 488 Village Creek Drive SE at approximately 10:08 p.m. It was later found abandoned at 540 Windsor Street SW.
Investigators have released photographs of the suspects and are urging anyone with information to come forward.
Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or texting CSGA.
A reward of up to $5,000 is offered for providing information.
