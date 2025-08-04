Locust Grove man hit, killed by train

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — A 47-year-old pedestrian from Locust Grove was hit and killed by a train on Monday.

Henry County Fire Rescue told Channel 2 Action News responded to the incident around 10:35 a.m. near Grove Road and Highway 42.

First responders found a man who was walking on or near the tracks nearby was hit by a train.

He was taken by HCFR to a local trauma center.

However, the man later died of his injuries, according to the Locust Grove Police Department.

Locust Grove Police Chief Derrick B. Austin said the incident was under investigation by both Locust Grove police and Norfolk Southern Railroad police.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Henry County Coroner and Norfolk Southern for more information about the victim, who was not yet identified, and the incident, respectively.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group