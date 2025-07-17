Atlanta passes ordinance to cool down city with reflective roofs

ATLANTA — The city of Atlanta has become the latest major city to adopt a new ordinance requiring roofs to have reflective properties.

The measure is part of city leaders’ efforts to address climate change and combat the urban heat island effect in Atlanta.

Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari helped author the measure, which addresses roofing standards and the impact of dark roofing materials on heat output.

“Atlanta is one of the fastest-heating cities in the country. We’re ranked in the top five,” Bakhtiari told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter.

The ordinance, which passed last month, states that “the use of roofing materials with highly reflective properties has been shown in models to mitigate the urban heat island effect both on individual buildings and across the city as a whole, reducing the danger posed by extreme heat.”

“This will have a huge impact. Because of the reflectivity of the roof in a very, very, very concrete- and asphalt-filled urban heat island environment, it will help with everything,” said Bakhtiari.

The councilmember explained that the legislation is not only designed to cool the city, but also to lower energy costs, save lives, and reduce carbon emissions. Atlanta realtor Alicia Lovette, who works primarily in the city, says she sees the potential selling point for future buyers and sellers.

“I can definitely see how it can help with the overall impact of the extreme heat we’ve been experiencing lately,” said Lovette.

While a new reflective roof may cost a bit more upfront, Bakhtiari says it will pay off in the long run.

“During peak summer months, this roof will pay for itself in the first two to five years because of how much stress it takes off the HVAC system,” the councilmember added.

Other major cities like New York and Chicago have similar cooling roof ordinances. However, Bakhtiari says Atlanta’s measure is the most comprehensive, addressing all roof types.

