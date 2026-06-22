Atlanta offers free Wi-Fi in key areas of downtown

ATLANTA — With a few clicks, people can now access free Wi-Fi in downtown Atlanta.

This free Wi-Fi can be accessed outside FIFA Fan Fest at Centennial Olympic Park.

The technology that powers the network is inside the city’s street lights.

Integrated Atlanta is the city’s new free public Wi-Fi network.

The first phase of this effort, called Atlanta Free, brings free Wi-Fi to key spots downtown for visitors, residents and businesses.

Wi-Fi is also available throughout Piedmont Park and Grant Park.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group