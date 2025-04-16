Atlanta museum gets $2.5 million grant for new empowerment program

ATLANTA — The Children’s Museum of Atlanta received a $2.5 million grant to help them create a new program for character development.

According to museum officials, they’ll be using the funds from Lilly Endowment, Inc. to launch a character development initiative for young children and their caregivers.

The grant comes from the Lilly Endowment’s Fostering Character Through Children’s Museums program.

“This generous support from Lilly Endowment is a game-changer,” Children’s Museum of Atlanta Executive Director Edwin Link said. “It’s an opportunity to not only expand what we do already, but to reimagine how children’s innate character strengths can flourish through joy, play and connection—ultimately impacting future generations for years to come.”

The new character development initiative at the museum will include empowerment projects that encourage children and caregivers to “discover, explore and strengthen key character strengths—including compassion, neighborliness, perseverance, curiosity and critical thinking—inside and outside the Museum walls."

To bring the new program to life, the museum plans to use a framework to teach children character through play, observation and instruction.

Programming will have multisensory learning opportunities, dialogue between children and adults and an exhibit to “spark curiosity and engagement around core character themes.”

“Children’s museums are places where children of all ages can learn informally, discovering new ideas through play, multi-sensory experiences and self-expression,” Ted Maple, Lilly Endowment’s vice president for education and youth programs, said. “We are excited to see how the museums funded through this initiative will help children and their families to explore various character traits and reflect together on ways these traits can be practiced and strengthened.”

