HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The Atlanta Motor Speedway announced Tuesday it will be opening its campgrounds for Hurricane Florence evacuees.
The campgrounds will be open for free to dry RV and tent campers. A limited amount of spaces with water, power and sewer will also be available for $20 a night.
Hurricane Florence is currently a major Category 4 storm projected to hit the Carolinas Thursday night.
Severe Weather Team 2 is using the latest weather technology to track the monster storm for updates throughout the day on Channel 2 Action News.
The speedway has in the past opened its doors to hurricane evacuees, including more than 100 campers during Hurricane Irma last year.
Campgrounds in north Georgia are also preparing to welcome Hurricane Florence evacuees. Channel 2's Richard Elliot traveled to River Falls in Rabun County on Monday.
The owners Robert and Torri Gayle told Channel 2 Action News that they were already getting phone calls from people asking about availability.
“We started getting them about two days ago,” said Torri Gayle. “They’re calling in regards to if we have availability.”
