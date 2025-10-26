Atlanta middle school unveils new innovative learning lab

ATLANTA — Sylvan Hills Middle School in Atlanta has transformed a former behavior center and counseling office into an innovative learning lab, equipped with cutting-edge technology to prepare students for a global market.

The new lab, made possible through contributions from Heart of America, Verizon, and Arizona State University, features 3D printers, robotics stations, and virtual and augmented reality tools. This initiative is part of a broader effort to bridge the digital divide in education.

“We’re so excited about this opportunity,” said Larry Guilford, principal of Sylvan Hills Middle School. “We’ve been waiting so long to open this up to our students, to our community and just to the public.”

Jerome Cheatham, Verizon’s Vice President for the Atlantic South Market, emphasized the company’s commitment, stated, “We’ve committed to invest over a billion dollars to really cut the digital divide in terms of technology in schools.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The lab is the fifth Verizon Innovation Learning Lab in the Atlanta Public Schools system, providing students with unique opportunities to engage with advanced technology. “This is just another example of how we empower people where they live, work, and play,” said Cheatham.

Seventh grader Kinsley Lovelace, who aspires to be an engineer, expressed enthusiasm about the new facility. “I think this lab is really fun, and it’s also really good for learning,” she said.

The initiative is part of Verizon’s larger investment in over 600 schools nationwide, aiming to enhance educational opportunities and technological access for students. In Georgia alone, there are now 10 innovation labs benefiting approximately 30,000 students.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group