Atlanta mayor reacts to death of Atlanta radio personality Wanda Smith

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has issued a statement after the death of Atlanta radio announcer Wanda Smith.

“Atlanta has lost a staple with the passing of Wanda Smith—not only in our city’s media, but our culture. We not only trusted her—we relied on her for her acumen, a common sense way of speaking to her listeners... and perhaps most importantly, telling us it was okay to laugh in good times and bad. She was a voice for so many Atlantans and my thoughts and prayers are with her family, loved ones and folks like me who just loved her love for our city,” Dickens said in a statement.

Smith cohosted the Frank and Wanda in the Morning show on Atlanta’s V-103.

In a post on V-103′s Instagram account, it said: “Our hearts are weighing heavier today as we grieve the loss of our beloved Wanda Smith, someone who always made us smile and who was a big part of V-103 for years. We extend our deepest prayers and condolences to her family.”

