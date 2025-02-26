Atlanta mayor delivers State of the City address

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens delivered his State of the City address on Tuesday.

He highlighted a number of accomplishments and talked about his commitment to an efficient and ethical government.

The mayor also praised his staff, police, firefighters, and the community for keeping Atlanta strong.

“Love looks like fighting everyday for progress and breaking down barriers for opportunity. Love looks like taking care of our youth and our seniors. Love looks like affordable homes and good schools. Love looks like clearing our streets of gangs and guns. Love looks like feeding the hungry and housing the homeless. Love looks like a diverse group project fighting for all people,” Dickens said.

The mayor said homicides are down 26 percent since 2022 and the E911 communication center has cut its response time in half over the past year.

