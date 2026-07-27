Atlanta man faces charges after serious boating crash in South Florida

ATLANTA — An Atlanta man is facing several charges following a nasty boating collision over the weekend in South Florida

It happened near the Haulover Sandbar on July 25, at approximately 1 a.m., resulting in multiple serious injuries to the victims.

Daniel Lawson, 42, of Atlanta, was charged on July 26 in connection with the incident.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was called out to the wreck, which involved a 39-foot Donzi operated by Lawson with multiple passengers and a 20-foot Angler carrying three occupants.

Joseph Levy, who captured cell phone video of the frantic moments after the collision.

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“This was very rare. I thought they sunk like other boats. I found out it was an accident. I was very shocked…” Levy told WPLG-TV.

The TV station filmed a second boat, the 20-foot Angler, being towed away from the Haulover Marina. The splintered bow of that vessel showed a portion of the damage, which witnesses described as extensive.

“It looked like the boat was in pieces. I couldn’t tell that it was down,” Levy stated. He also noted that he does not typically see accidents in the area, saying, “I don’t see any accidents here.” Levy added that while he has seen boats capsize, it was “never from accidents, usually from something that happens. Never from accidents…”

Officials had to tether the sinking boat to a pickup truck using a long black cable strapped around the canopy frame to keep the vessel afloat, indicating the danger faced by the passengers.

The three people aboard the Angler were sent to an area hospital with injuries.

Lawson was arrested and transported to a local jail. He is facing charges of reckless operation, leaving the scene of an accident, and tampering with evidence.

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