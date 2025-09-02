Atlanta makes top 10 list of ‘buggiest’ cities in US

ATLANTA — According to a new report, Atlanta is high on the list of the top 10 “buggiest” cities in the US.

For the fourth year in a row, Thumbtack.com has released its annual roundup of the buggiest cities based on requests for pest control services.

Atlanta comes in at number four on that list, with requests for pest control services dropping 5% from last year.

Three cities from Texas make the list, with Austin at number one, Dallas at number two, and Houston just below Atlanta at number five.

The southeast dominates the list with Washington D.C., Charlotte, West Palm Beach, and Miami all making the top 10.

Thumbtack says the national average cost of pest control services runs between $111 and $280 for an exterminator, between $99 and $249 for outdoor pest control, and between $151 and $513 for bed bug exterminators.

