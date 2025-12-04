Atlanta is the best city in the U.S. for singles, study shows

ATLANTA — Have you been looking for love in all the wrong places? Not if you live in the ATL.

A new study from WalletHub shows that Atlanta is the best place in the country for singles.

They compared more than 182 cities for their dating-friendliness.

Researchers say that Atlanta tops the list because of its “extremely high” number of attractions, restaurants and nightlife.

They also say that around 70% of the city’s population is single, which is the ninth-highest percentage in the country.

Atlanta is also listed as the 30th most accessible city, meaning singles have lots of options for getting to your dates.

But Atlanta isn’t the only Georgia city on the list.

Augusta ranked at No. 113 and Columbus came in at No. 149.

The cities topping the list include Las Vegas, Tampa, Seattle and Denver.

But heads up, if you’re still looking for the love of your life, they’re probably not in Brownsville, Texas. It came in at the bottom of the list.

