‘A symbol for what’s possible’: 21-year-old becomes youngest Georgia legislator

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Akbar Ali became the youngest state legislator in Georgia after winning a special election runoff Tuesday for House District 106 in Gwinnett County at just 21 years old.

The Democrat will represent parts of Lawrenceville and Snellville in the Georgia State House.

He spoke with Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson on Wednesday.

“I’m beyond grateful to what this district has given me the opportunity to serve,” Ali said. “It’s less of something to prove, but more as standing as a symbol for what’s possible.”

Ali has been involved in politics since before he could vote, working his way up to second in command with the Democratic Party of Gwinnett.

“I feel like I’ve always been civically involved, even from a way younger age too,” he said. “I mean, I was holding pro-choice marches even before I could vote.”

He’ll now represent one of Georgia’s most diverse districts, where no single racial group makes up more than 30% of the population.

The small business owner, graphic designer and Kennesaw State University graduate campaigned on improving public schools and addressing rising costs for healthcare, housing and insurance. He credits relentless organizing for his victory.

“Every single day we were either knocking doors of voters in the district, we were making phone calls, we were sending them mail, we were raising money,” Ali said.

Ali replaces Shelly Hutchinson, who resigned this summer to care for a family member and endorsed Ali during his campaign.

As he prepares to enter a Republican-controlled State House, Ali says he’s ready to work across party lines.

“Progress cannot be smaller than someone’s ego sometimes,” he said. “Sometimes you need to put your ego aside in order for work to be done.”

