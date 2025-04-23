Atlanta Humane Society gets $2.5 million grant from Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Humane Society said they’ll be able to launch a new statewide initiative to protect animals and help with disaster response thanks to a grant from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation.

"Big news for pets across Georgia!" the society said in a statement. "We’ve received a transformative $2.5 million grant from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation to launch a statewide initiative that strengthens animal protection, disaster response, and community outreach in all 159 Georgia counties."

With the grant funding, the humane society said they’d be:

Adding 150 new emergency shelter units

Expanding cruelty investigations and disaster response in underserved counties

Distributing vital veterinary care, pet supplies and training resources

“We are honored to support the Atlanta Humane Society’s initiative to address the critical need for enhanced animal protection and community outreach across Georgia,” Margaret Connelly, Managing Director, Founder Initiatives, Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation said. “This grant will help bridge essential gaps in services, ensuring every county has the resources to protect our animals.”

