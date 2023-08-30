Atlanta HS football coach loses certification after video appears to show him punching player

ATLANTA — An Atlanta high school football coach who is being accused of punching one of his players during a recent game has lost his coaching certificate, according to the Georgia High School Association.

The video from a game on Saturday appears to show a coach at Benjamin E. Mays High School on the sidelines hit a student in the stomach. The player can be seen stumbling backward slightly and doubling over.

The incident happened during the first quarter of the school’s game against Douglas County High School at Eddie. S Henderson Stadium in midtown Atlanta.

An Atlanta Public Schools spokesperson told Channel 2 Action News that the coach will be charged with simple battery and will also face administrative charges from the district.

They say the coach, identified as Carl Sledge, was a volunteer coach and not a classroom instructor.

He was previously removed from his coaching duties, according to the district.

