Georgia sheriff killed in car accident while responding to a call, officials say

WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff has died after he was in a car accident while on duty, according to Georgia State Patrol.

Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers was killed in the crash on Ga. 233 around 4 p.m. Tuesday, GSP told Channel 2 Action News.

Georgia State Patrol told WGXA that Rodgers was responding to a call and lost control of his vehicle. Rodgers’ car left the roadway and collided with a tree, according to GSP.

He died from his injuries. GSP did not say what caused Rodgers to lose control. Several Georgia law enforcement agencies shared their condolences:

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Wilcox County Coroner to learn more about this deadly crash.

