Atlanta high school student infected with mumps

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    ATLANTA - Parents, this is a story you need to watch. 

    Health officials have confirmed that an Atlanta high school student has contracted mumps. The teenager is a student at Grady High School. 

    Dr. Betsy Bockman, the principal of the school, notified parents with a letter on their website and social media on Oct. 18.

    Students were dismissed at 3:30 Thursday afternoon. 

    Mumps is caused by a virus and is spread through saliva, mucus (from the mouth, nose or throat) via sneezing, talking, coughing, sharing items like cups or utensils or touching areas with unwashed hands.

    The infection is so rare, the federal Centers for Disease Control says Georgia has had fewer than 20 cases all year. Across the country that number is nearly 1,900.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

