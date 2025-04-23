Atlanta HBCU students have trip of a lifetime to Senegal for hands-on experiences

ATLANTA — A group of Atlanta students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities received hands-on experience in sustainability during a recent trip to Senegal.

The students from Clark Atlanta University, Spelman, and Morehouse colleges took the trip as part of the mission of the HBCU Green Fund Fellows program to shape the next generation of Black climate leaders.

“We went, we cleaned up the beach. we also planted trees to combat deforestation and climate change. We also went and did tours around the ecological center over there, and seeing how they’re using these different plant medicines and using them as fertilizer. Really just learning to work with the nature that is around you in the environment,” Latajah Lassus from Clark Atlanta University told Channel 2 Action News.

“It also made me realize that if this country can be sustainable with what they have, and for them it’s not just ‘Oh I want to be sustainable,’ it’s they have to be sustainable. Their infrustructure cannot sustain as much as ours can. If they can do it, then we can do it,” Ashley Felix, a student at Spelman College said.

The program is a year-long commitment where students improve the sustainability of their college campuses, lead climate justice advocacy, and get real-world experience to lead a green economy after graduation.

Monsurate Amoo studies sustainable fashion at Spelman College.

“Sustainability is their way of life. It’s an innovative aspect of their lifestyle. and over here, I feel like we attack it in such an impoverished manner, whereas, at least for my section of sustainability, when it comes to fashion, and ya know, second-hand clothes, and stuff like that, it’s seen as an impoverished idea. Whereas, over there, they are more into a circular economy, using the resources that they have,” Amoo said.

Although their trip was unique and influential, the students say you don’t have to travel to Africa to make a difference.

“It’s very important that we get involved in small ways. You know, you may not be able to plant trees, but you can start by removing plastic from your home or just limiting your waste,” Lassus said.

