Atlanta has been named the best city to celebrate Christmas in 2023

ATLANTA — Christmas is just days away at this point.

According to a study from WalletHub, Atlanta is the best big city to celebrate Christmas in 2023.

The study cited the ample shopping and winter activities alongside the relatively mild weather.

Additionally cited were the large number of bakeries and options of places to buy Christmas lights.

The study compared the 100 biggest cities in the country and weighed them on things like traditions, shopping, and costs.

Big cities also in the top five include Pittsburgh, Orlando, Las Vegas and San Francisco.

Do you agree that Atlanta is the best place to celebrate Christmas?

