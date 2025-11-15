Atlanta Gladiators name official team craft whiskey

ATLANTA — Broadstreet Infamous Whiskey has been named the Official Craft Whiskey of the Atlanta Gladiators for the 2025 ECHL season, marking a new partnership between the Georgia-based spirits brand and the professional ice hockey team.

The collaboration unites two prominent Georgia entities, with Broadstreet Infamous Whiskey bringing its premium bourbons to the fans of the Atlanta Gladiators.

“We’re excited for the season ahead and look forward to cheering on the Gladiators over great pours of Broadstreet Infamous bourbons,” Jared Youngman, ATL Hockey Group President, said in a statement.

The partnership will be prominently featured at the Gladiators’ home games at the 13,000-seat Gas South Arena, according to officials.

Huver also said that Broadstreet Infamous bourbons are distilled with the same commitment to performance shown by the team.

“This partnership just fits naturally,” Ian Huver, manager of new business development for the Atlanta Gladiators, said. “Ice hockey is a sport built for extreme conditions. It demands peak performance where grip, speed, and precision define success.”

As part of the partnership, the Gladiators Ice Crew will don custom Broadstreet Infamous-branded hoodies during game appearances, debuting as the ‘Whiskey on Ice’ Crew. This initiative aims to enhance fan engagement and brand visibility throughout the arena.

“This sponsorship is more than a partnership—it’s a statement of shared values and Georgia pride,” Lorenze Tremonti, CEO of Broadstreet Infamous said.

Matthew Kiichi Heafy, partner of Broadstreet Infamous and frontman of the metal band TRIVIUM, highlighted the privilege of being part of the Gladiators movement, emphasizing the growing awareness of the brand and Georgia’s legacy of sport and fine spirits.

Broadstreet Infamous said it has recently expanded its distribution through Savannah Distributing, Georgia’s largest distributor, making its products available in bars, restaurants, and retail outlets across the state.

The partnership between Broadstreet Infamous Whiskey and the Atlanta Gladiators is expected to enhance the fan experience and promote Georgia pride, with both entities sharing a commitment to excellence and community engagement.

