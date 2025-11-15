Man accused of hitting Cobb County police officer with vehicle

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Police Department has a man in custody accused of a slew of charges after he hit an officer with his vehicle.

According to police, Terrell Northington was arrested after officers responded to what was initially a medical call on Windy Hill Road.

When officers got to the scene just after midnight on Oct. 30, they began investigating the medical call.

While officers investigated the scene, Northington placed his vehicle into reverse with its door open, hitting an officer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Then he tried to drive away. Eventually, Northington got out of the vehicle and ran off on foot but was taken into custody nearby, police said.

The officer struck by the vehicle’s door and dragged was not seriously injured, according to Cobb County police.

Northington was charged with aggravated assault, possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, fleeing and attempting to elude police, obstruction, driving the wrong way on a road, parking in a handicapped parking spot and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He remains in custody at the Cobb County Jail without bond.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group