Atlanta gas prices unchanged after Memorial Day weekend

ATLANTA — The average gas price in the Atlanta area stayed the same as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.

The company tracks gas prices across the United States, and found that in Atlanta, prices are staying the same even after the Memorial Day weekend.

So, in terms of what drivers are seeing at the pump, GasBuddy said the average cost of gasoline in the past week was $2.90.

That’s nearly three cents lower than last month and a full 44.9 cents less than last year, according to the company.

Nationally, gas prices are also unchanged compared to the past week, though the average is higher at $3.13 per gallon, a 3.1 cent increase per gallon from last month.

Still, lower gas prices than the year before aren’t restricted to Atlanta, with national prices 43 cents lower than the year before.

Statewide, Georgia drivers are seeing an average price at the pump of $2.87, according to GasBuddy.

“While the national average didn’t fall quite as far as anticipated for Memorial Day, it was still one of the most affordable since 2021— and, when adjusted for inflation, among the cheapest in nearly a decade,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.

De Haan said he expected prices to stay stable through the summer and that he did not foresee prices dropping far below a $3 average for now.

