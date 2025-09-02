Atlanta gas prices hold steady this week, but are less than one month and one year ago

ATLANTA — Gasoline prices in Atlanta remain steady this week, averaging $2.87 per gallon, according to a survey by GasBuddy.

These prices are 3.9 cents lower than a month ago and 26.1 cents lower than a year ago. Meanwhile, the national average price of diesel has increased slightly, standing at $3.665 per gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, noted, “With the unofficial end of summer now behind us, we saw the lowest national average price of gasoline on Labor Day since 2020, with prices lower than a year ago in all but three states.”

The cheapest gas station in Atlanta was priced at $2.53 per gallon yesterday, while the most expensive was $3.79 per gallon, showing a significant price difference of $1.26 per gallon within the city.

Across Georgia, the lowest price recorded was $2.49 per gallon, and the highest was $3.79 per gallon, a difference of $1.30 per gallon.

Neighboring areas also show varied pricing trends. In Chattanooga, prices have decreased by 5 cents to $2.68 per gallon, while in Macon, prices have risen slightly to $2.83 per gallon.

Historically, gasoline prices have fluctuated over the years, with Atlanta’s prices being $3.13 per gallon in 2024 and $3.63 per gallon in 2023. The national average during these years was $3.28 and $3.80 per gallon, respectively.

GasBuddy’s data, compiled from over 150,000 gas stations across the country, indicates that the national average gasoline price has fallen by 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, now averaging $3.15 per gallon.

This summer marked the most affordable period at the pump since 2021, with motorists spending $11.3 billion less on gasoline compared to last year.

De Haan also suggested that, barring major disruptions like hurricanes, the national average could dip to $2.99 per gallon this fall.

