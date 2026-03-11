Atlanta florist holds line on delivery fee despite spike at gas pump

ATLANTA — Overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday, gas prices in Georgia rose an average of nine cents.

At Peachtree Petals in Midtown Atlanta, the entire operation is arranged around flower deliveries.

“It is everything. Basically everything. 90% of all our business,” Shaneese Holland said.

Staff told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen that prices at the pump are making the business rethink its delivery routes.

On Tuesday, Petersen showed how the gas increases are impacting rideshare and limousine drivers.

Holland said that the shop makes 220 flower deliveries every week, by SUV.

An SUV that needs gasoline.

“These are our current spread of deliveries for right now,” Holland said, showing Channel 2 Action News her computer screen.

Holland is the shop’s dispatcher.

She connects the dots to work out the best routes to get flowers where they’re going, but also to save on fuel while they’re going.

The recent spike at the pump has many metro area businesses doing likewise.

The delivery drivers for Peachtree Petals are independent contractors, but the shop uses the same ones and they’re all in this together to deal with the higher cost of gas.

Holland said they have dealt with this before.

“We were not raising our prices for customers even during the pandemic. We understand we’re delivering love. They needed it more than ever ‘then’—and even in ‘today’s’ climate, we need it more than ever now,” Holland said.

©2026 Cox Media Group