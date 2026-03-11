Metro Atlanta limo, rideshare drivers eating costs of higher gasoline prices

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Along the landing pattern at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Tuesday, limo drivers waited for their next fare—leaving time to ponder what they say is unfair.

“The prices are so high at the moment. We have to have premium gas in this SUV. The price is $4.24 per gallon. That’s too much,” Remzi told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen.

The professional drivers told us the skyrocketing price at the pump is pricing them out of a profit.

Many of the drivers work through Uber.

Driver Solomon Sasutwum said the rate for a ride has been holding steady.

But since the price per gallon obviously has not, he told Channel 2 Action News that he can’t cover his overhead.

“Because if the price is so high---and our ride rates are so low---you cannot afford to pay your car note, insurance, and keep the car running on the road,” Sasutwum said.

Remzi said he hopes the ride-hailing services will adjust rates—maybe tack on a gasoline surcharge—to help make up for what he has to pay out of his own pocket.

“The price has gone up more than a dollar in two weeks,” Remzi said. “Probably will go more and more. So—I don’t know.”

