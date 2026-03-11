Next risk for severe weather Wednesday overnight into Thursday morning

You will want to stay weather aware starting later tonight.

Our next risk for severe storms will be Wednesday night into Thursday morning, said Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz.

The temperatures will be near-record highs again on Wednesday with clouds increasing throughout the day.

Then rain and storms move in Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Stay with Channel 2 Action News for the latest tracking and timing from Severe Weather Team 2.

