  • Atlanta firefighters battle blaze at Paris on Ponce

    By: Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Crews are battling a large fire at Paris on Ponce, a 100-year-old building across the street from Ponce City Market, authorities said.

    It’s unclear what sparked the two-alarm blaze at the antique shop, but part of Ponce de Leon Avenue is blocked to traffic as firefighters battle the flames, Atlanta fire Sgt. Cortez Stafford told AJC.com.

    The fire started about 9:30 p.m., but the extent of the damage is unknown, authorities said.

    We’re working to learn more.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories