Atlanta firefighters battle blaze at Paris on Ponce

ATLANTA - Crews are battling a large fire at Paris on Ponce, a 100-year-old building across the street from Ponce City Market, authorities said.
It’s unclear what sparked the two-alarm blaze at the antique shop, but part of Ponce de Leon Avenue is blocked to traffic as firefighters battle the flames, Atlanta fire Sgt. Cortez Stafford told AJC.com.
The fire started about 9:30 p.m., but the extent of the damage is unknown, authorities said.
We’re working to learn more.
