Atlanta firefighters attacked by knife-wielding man

Atlanta firefighters were met with a man threatening them with a knife while responding to a building for a fire alarm.

Police were already responding to the area for a report of a naked man walking around.

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When officers got to the scene along Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW, the firefighters told them that the man began chasing them with a knife.

Investigators determined the man had pulled a couple of the fire alarms in the building. He was taken into custody.

No one was hurt in the incident. The man is facing several charges, police said.

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