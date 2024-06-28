Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank announces new first Vice President Cheryl Venable, starts in August

ATLANTA — The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta announced Cheryl Venable would be the new first vice president and chief operating officer, starting Aug. 1.

Venable, a career member of the Federal Reserve System, will be taking over the role from André T. Anderson, who retires on July 31 after more than 40 years of service.

According to the Atlanta Fed, Venable will oversee day-to-day operations and serve as the vice chair for the Sixth District’s executive leadership committee.

Venable’s most recent role before becoming the first vice president was as chief of payments operations for Federal Reserve Financial Services and as an executive vice president for the Atlanta Fed.

In her new role, the first vice president will be a member of the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s Discount Committee, which officials said reviews District discount window lending. She’ll also serve as backup to the Atlanta Fed president in their work to execute monetary policy responsibilities.

“Cheryl is an exceptionally well-qualified leader whose expertise, experience, and strategic vision will serve her well as first vice president and chief operating officer of the Atlanta Fed,” Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic, who served as chair of the search committee, said. “I look forward to partnering with Cheryl to advance the Bank’s strategic initiatives, continue to drive our strong commitment to excellence, and work to ensure an economy that works for everyone.”

The search to select a new first vice president was underway for five months in an internal and external search, with Bridge Partners executive search firm assisting.

Once selected, and pursuant to section 4 of the Federal Reserve Act, Venable was appointed first vice president by the Atlanta Fed’s Class B and C directors, and was approved by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, to continue in the role through the end of the current term in February 2026, according to officials.

A long-time Federal Reserve employee, Venable first began her career in the system in 1991 as a management trainee in the St. Louis Fed’s Accounting and Payment System Risk Department. She later joined the Minneapolis Fed in 1996 before leading the Information Technology Division and serving on the Ninth District’s management committee.

In 2010, Venable joined the Atlanta Fed as the chief information officer for the Retail Payments Office, serving in several other roles in the intervening years in Atlanta.

“Cheryl is a seasoned and visionary Federal Reserve leader who demonstrates superior business management and operational expertise, high-quality strategic thinking, and exemplary people leadership experience,” Claire Lewis Arnold, 2024 chair of the Atlanta Fed board of directors, said. “I am confident Cheryl’s distinguished background will help advance the mission of the Federal Reserve in the years ahead.”

