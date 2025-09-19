Atlanta

Atlanta Dream falls to Indiana Fever, ending WNBA playoff run

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Game Three COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Te-Hina Paopao #2 of the Atlanta Dream drives past Lexie Hull #10 of the Indiana Fever during the first quarter of game three of the first round of WNBA Playoffs between the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center Arena on September 18, 2025 in College Park, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — The Atlanta Dream’s season is over after losing to the Indiana Fever in a deciding Game 3 on Thursday night.

The Fever defeated the Dream 87-85 at The Gateway Center Arena in College Park.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The score remained tight for most of the game, but the Dream was leading in the last few minutes.

But with less than 10 seconds left, the Fever picked up a slight lead and the Dream couldn’t come back.

RELATED STORIES:

The Dream won the first meeting on their home turf before traveling to Indiana, where the Fever picked up a win in Game 2.

The last time the Dream won a playoff series was 2016.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read