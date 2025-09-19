Atlanta Dream falls to Indiana Fever, ending WNBA playoff run

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — The Atlanta Dream’s season is over after losing to the Indiana Fever in a deciding Game 3 on Thursday night.

The Fever defeated the Dream 87-85 at The Gateway Center Arena in College Park.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The score remained tight for most of the game, but the Dream was leading in the last few minutes.

But with less than 10 seconds left, the Fever picked up a slight lead and the Dream couldn’t come back.

RELATED STORIES:

The Dream won the first meeting on their home turf before traveling to Indiana, where the Fever picked up a win in Game 2.

The last time the Dream won a playoff series was 2016.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group