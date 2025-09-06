Atlanta Dream clinch home court advantage in WNBA playoffs

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — The Atlanta Dream have clinched a top-four seed in the WNBA playoffs, meaning they’ll have home court advantage.

On Friday night, the Dream beat the Los Angeles Sparks 104-85.

The Dream will now get to host Game 1 of the opening round of the WNBA playoffs at The Gateway Center Arena in College Park on Sept. 14.

With tonight's win, we have officially clinched a top-four seed in the 2025 WNBA Playoffs.



Rhyne Howard tied the WNBA record with nine 3-pointers and finished with 37 points.

Howard had three attempts at the record, which she already shared with Kelsey Mitchell (2019), Jewell Loyd (2023) and Arike Ogunbowale (2024). She is the first two accomplish the feat twice, both this season.

Maya Caldwell hit five 3s and scored 19 points for Atlanta and Brionna Jones added 12. The Dream were 19 for 39 from the arc. Howard was 9 for 17 and Caldwell 5 for 7.

The Dream host the Connecticut Sun on Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

