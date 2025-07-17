Atlanta DOT shuts down part of Peachtree Street downtown for ‘emergency closure’

ATLANTA — The city of Atlanta is shutting down Peachtree Street NW in downtown Atlanta.

The closure is from John Wesley Dobbs NE to Williams Street NW.

Atlanta DOT said they were working “to preserve public safety and accommodate exterior inspection and restoration activities at 134 Peachtree Street NW.”

That address appears to be the Residence Inn by Marriott hotel.

