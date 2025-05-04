Atlanta and Decatur police looking for missing man with dementia

DECATUR, Ga. — Police are looking for a missing man who suffers from dementia.
Lonnie E. Sterling, 74, was last seen on Saturday at 7 a.m. at 700 Atlanta Ave. in Decatur.
He was wearing a black shirt, dark blue pants, and was using a walking cane.
He is five feet, nine inches tall, weighs approximately 140 lbs., and has short gray hair.
Atlanta police issued a Mattie’s Call for Sterling on behalf of Decatur police.
If you see him, please call 911 or Decatur police at 404-373-6551.
