Atlanta construction-related projects come to a stop for holiday weekend

ATLANTA — In just a matter of hours, all construction-related lane, road, and sidewalk projects will come to a stop in the City of Atlanta for the Fourth of July construction moratorium.

Under the holiday moratorium, projects will pause at noon on Thursday and resume on Monday at 9 a.m.

“On Monday, we will continue the work on our resurfacing in the downtown district, which includes over 25 centerline miles of roadway. We’re also bringing more than 11 miles of sidewalk improvements to the downtown area,” ATL DOT Commissioner Solomon Caviness IV explained to Channel 2 Action News.

The commissioner shared more about the department’s goals and timeline ahead of the FIFA World Cup next summer.

“We have over 150 lights being repaired to fill in the gaps where we have dark spots, and to make downtown as vibrant as possible,” Caviness said.

The commissioner spoke with Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter at the corner of MLK Jr. Drive SW and Forsyth Street, where he said that the bridge in front of the federal building will soon reopen after years of construction.

“The reopening of this bridge helps relieve traffic to and from the sports complex downtown. But also, considering the federal district — it provides a relief valve for the commuters coming in and out,” added Caviness.

City leaders say they hope to have all repaving and resurfacing projects near Mercedes-Benz Stadium completed by spring 2026.

