Atlanta comic, gaming convention bringing in 10,000 ‘Mo’ attendees than 2024

ATLANTA — Atlanta comic and gaming convention MomoCon is continuing its growth trend with more than 10,000 extra attendees expected to hit the Downtown for Memorial Day Weekend.

In 2024, MomoCon had about 50,000 people come through the city for costume contests, gaming tournaments, artist alleys and a variety of different celebrity guests.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This year, MomoCon said it expects even more people, with an estimated 60,000 attendees coming to Atlanta.

On top of the big turnout, MomoCon said it expects the event to have a $42.2 million impact on the metro Atlanta area over the weekend, or at least the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau does.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officially, the multi-genre convention will ring in its 20th year starting Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Georgia World Congress Center, the Omni Hotel and the Hotel Signia Downtown.

Two decades ago, MomoCon started as a 700-person event on Georgia Tech’s campus.

This year, some of the guests are metro Atlanta natives, including:

Shadia Amin - A Colombian cartoonist from Atlanta (SCAD grad) currently working on graphic novels. https://www.shadiaminart.com/

- A Colombian cartoonist from Atlanta (SCAD grad) currently working on graphic novels. https://www.shadiaminart.com/ Greg Burnham (Norcross) is a comic book writer who’s created indie comic hits Tuskegee Heirs,The Search For Sadiqah, Little Rock Files and The Story of Solace. His most recent is called “Bridges,” where four super-powered girls band together to save Oakland from a group of evil bio-terrorists.

is a comic book writer who’s created indie comic hits Tuskegee Heirs,The Search For Sadiqah, Little Rock Files and The Story of Solace. His most recent is called “Bridges,” where four super-powered girls band together to save Oakland from a group of evil bio-terrorists. Brian Stelfreeze - Comic book artist and an original member of Atlanta’s Gaijin Studios. Stelfreeze has worked with Marvel, DC and 12 Gauge comics on characters including Batman, The Black Panther, and Catwoman.

For a full list of who and what will be at MomoCon this weekend, as well as an event schedule, head online here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group