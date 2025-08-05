Atlanta City Council will appoint someone to fill vacant District 2 seat

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council has confirmed the process to fill the vacant District 2 seat following Amir Farokhi’s resignation effective Aug. 23.

Farokhi is stepping down to lead The Galloway School.

According to the City of Atlanta Charter, the Council can appoint a qualified person to fill the unexpired term if a regular election occurs within a year of the vacancy.

The appointed individual will serve until January 2026, when the newly elected representative takes office, the city council said in a news release.

Applicants interested in filling the vacancy must submit a resume and a statement of interest starting Friday and due by Aug. 27. Submissions can be made electronically by emailing the Office of the Municipal Clerk or by visiting the Atlanta City Council website.

The qualifications for the appointment include being at least 18 years old, a resident of Council District 2 for at least one year, a registered voter and not employed by the City of Atlanta.

The Committee on Council will present the qualified candidates during the City Council meeting on Sept. 2, with a final vote on the appointment scheduled for Sept. 15.

The Atlanta City Council is responsible for enacting laws, approving budgets, and overseeing land use and zoning matters. It consists of 12 district representatives and three at-large posts.

The appointment process ensures that District 2 will have representation until the newly elected council member assumes office in January 2026.

