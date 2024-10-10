Atlanta City Council weighs removing liquor licenses over ‘amplified sound’ at bars

ATLANTA — Atlanta City Council members are again weighing an ordinance that would take away businesses’ liquor licenses if they go past a certain noise level. The ordinance has been before the council multiple times since June.

According to the ordinance from Councilmember Alex Wan, though a substitute to a previous version, Atlanta bars, clubs and other alcoholic beverage sellers that have “additional facilities” on the premises where alcohol can be sold on a separate location from a licensed facility would be subject to additional regulations for noise control.

The ordinance was discussed again on Monday during the Atlanta Full City Council Meeting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As written in the proposed ordinance, the rule would apply to “a point of sale where patrons may order and pay for an alcoholic beverage which is prepared at a facility which is not on the same floor or which is not visible from a licensed facility.”

That means for Atlanta bars, what the ordinance calls amplified sound and entertainment would be restricted.

Any business with a license to sell or serve alcohol for consumption on the premises will have to ensure electronically amplified live music or entertainment on “any patio, deck or in any other outdoor or open eating or drinking areas” are kept within 500 feet of any area zoned for single-family homes.

TRENDING STORIES:

Additionally, those businesses would be barred from continuing “any electronically amplified music or live entertainment” stops at midnight in open or outdoor areas.

To summarize, bars, restaurants and clubs with outdoor areas that can host live music and entertainment would have to end performances by midnight and cannot have those same performances outdoors within 500 feet of a single-family home.

Failure to follow these could end up with the city council stripping away the businesses’ license to sell or serve alcohol.

At the Monday meeting, Atlanta resident Duvwan Robinson pushed back on plans to potentially revoke or suspend liquor licenses.

Robinson said the proposal will harm business owners involved in the city’s nightlife. Robinson said the “patio law” was an attack on those businesses.

Other Atlanta residents spoke at the meeting, urging the council to discuss issues with the businesses, rather than just proposing legislation.

The ordinance will be before the city council again on Oct. 17.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group