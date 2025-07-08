Atlanta City Council votes to regulate vape shops, sets minimum distance from schools

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council has voted to regulate vape shops and set a minimum distance for those shops from schools.

The council established a minimum distance of 1,000 feet between vape shops and a 1,000-foot distance between vape shops and elementary and secondary schools, or daycare centers, during its meeting on Monday afternoon.

The ordinance defines a vape shop as any business whose main products for sale include alternative nicotine products, consumable vapor products such as e-liquid, e-juice, vape juice, and pre-filled cartridges, or consumable hemp products, and makes up at least 35 percent of the business’s sales.

