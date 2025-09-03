Atlanta City Council approves parking meter removals in Atkins Park neighborhood

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council voted to remove parking meters from part of the Virginia-Highland neighborhood.

The vote happened at Tuesday’s city council meeting, where council members voted to remove all parking meters in the Atkins Park Neighborhood Commercial District.

According to the ordinance, Atlanta’s current parking meter enforcement regulations “have resulted in a one-size-fits-all system that does not appear to take neighborhood-specific context or off-street parking availability into consideration.”

As a result, the Atkins Park Neighborhood Commercial District’s current parking strategy for meters “is detrimental to businesses in the area,” the ordinance says.

Business owners and residents in the Virginia-Highland District Association and Virginia-Highland Civic Association asked the city council to remove parking meters in the Atkins Park district.

The now-approved removal of parking meters in Atkins Park will put the area into “alignment with the two other commercial districts in the Virginia-Highland Neighborhood,” the city ordinance says.

Having voted to remove the meters in Atkins Park, the city council will still re-evaluate parking needs once the Comprehensive Transportation Plan is complete, documents show.

