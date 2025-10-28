Atlanta Beltline turns 20. Here’s what’s next for the popular walking path

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Beltline is celebrating its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of significant economic and community impact in the city.

Since its inception, the Beltline project has seen $800 million in investment, leading to a $10 billion private investment impact along its trails.

“We’ve invested $800 million into the project to date,” said Clyde Higgs, President and CEO of the Atlanta Beltline. “What we’ve seen is a $10 billion private investment impact along the Beltline.”

The Beltline currently has 12.8 miles of its planned 22-mile loop open, with a goal to complete 16 miles of continuous trail by the 2026 World Cup.

A new northwest section of the Beltline is set to open this week, further expanding the trail network.

The Beltline project includes not only trails but also transit, parks, and affordable housing, aiming to enhance community connectivity and development.

Critics argue that the Beltline’s development is not progressing fast enough and that it prices out too many local families. The Beltline is also expanding affordable commercial space alongside new affordable housing on the new Southside trails.

Higgs emphasized the importance of curating a unique Atlanta experience, stating, “If we don’t curate like real Atlanta here, then we’re gonna be just like any other city out there in the country right now.”

