Atlanta Beltline Art opens call for 2026 season

ATLANTA — Atlanta Beltline Art, the public art program that turned Atlanta’s trail system into one of the nation’s largest outdoor galleries, has opened three new calls for participation for Atlanta residents tied to its 2026 exhibition season.

Beginning this month, applications are open for the Beltline Public Art Advisory Committee (BPAAC), the Arts & Culture Review Panel, and the Pre-Qualified Public Art Artist Registry—three distinct pathways into how public art is reviewed, selected, and commissioned along the Beltline. Since 2010, Atlanta Beltline Art has presented hundreds of temporary artworks and live performances each year.

“The support for these programs comes from local funders like the City of Atlanta, Fulton County, and from local residents,” said Amina Cooper, Atlanta Beltline, Inc.’s Director of Arts & Culture. “It’s important for us that this investment directly benefits local artists and residents.”

The open call comes as Atlanta Beltline prepares for completion of a significant portion of its planned 22-mile loop and an expected increase in visitors during FIFA World Cup activity next summer.

“Atlanta Beltline Art impacts close to 45 neighborhoods along the Beltline … ,” said Cooper. “We want to increase the level of visibility and insight into the proposal review process especially for the people who live in these neighborhoods.”

