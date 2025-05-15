Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A opens 3 new restaurants, donates $75K to support food bank

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based fast food chain Chick-fil-A is expanding across the metro area.

Three new restaurants opened on Thursday morning.

The new restaurants are located on Peachtree Road in Buckhead, Harbins Road in Dacula and Buford Drive in Lawrenceville.

The Buckhead and Dacula restaurants will be open until 10 p.m. and the Lawrenceville location will be open until 9 p.m.

“When you’re a teenager, it’s hard to imagine how much your first job can shape your life. But for me, Chick-fil-A has been so much more than just a job—it’s where I met my wife, built long-lasting friendships and felt empowered to open my own small business,” said Collin Kutz, the owner and operator of the Buckhead location.

To celebrate the openings, Chick-fil-A, Inc. has donated $25,000 to the Atlanta Community Food Bank and another $50,000 to Feeding America to support the Atlanta Community Food Bank’s efforts.

All three restaurants will also be donating surplus food to local non-profits.

©2025 Cox Media Group