Atlanta Baroque Orchestra kicks off 27th season with ‘Les Élémens’

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Baroque Orchestra will open its 2025-26 season next week, featuring works by Antonio Vivaldi, Georg Friedrich Handel, Johann Sebastian Bach and Jean-Féry Rebel across three metro Atlanta venues.

The season opener, Les Élémens, will showcase Rebel’s daring masterpiece alongside Vivaldi’s Sinfonia from Il Tamerlano, Handel’s Water Music Suite III in G Major, and Bach’s Air on the G string.

Performances will be held at the following locations:

Sept 19, 7:30 p.m., The Cathedral of St. Philip, Atlanta

Sept 20, 3 p.m., First Baptist Church of Decatur, Decatur

Sept 21, 3 p.m., Lassiter Concert Hall, Marietta

The Atlanta Baroque Orchestra performs without a conductor, led by violinist Julie Andrijeski. This approach allows each musician to contribute to the ensemble, creating a cohesive performance steered by the lead violinist.

The orchestra consists of a small core of musicians from the Atlanta area, supplemented by guest performers and featured soloists from the United States and around the world. They specialize in historically informed Baroque performance, an era ranging from about 1600 to 1750, using period instruments restored to their original setups or authentic replicas.

The orchestra’s venues are intimate, fostering a close interaction between musicians and audiences. Members perform on Baroque-era instruments, including valveless horns and trumpets, wooden flutes, and harpsichords, allowing for unique tones and articulations.

The Metamorphosis series begins with the element Earth, propelled by Rebel’s Les Élémens, where Chaos expels the four elements: Earth, Air, Water, and Fire. This thematic exploration promises a transcendent experience for audiences.

Future performances this season will be held in November, late February and early March, and April. Guest performers will include Deanna Joseph, the GSU Choral Artists, Brandon Acker, Thomas Cooley and the Glenn Memorial UMC Chancel Choir

For more information about the Atlanta Baroque Orchestra and to buy tickets, visit the orchestra’s website.

