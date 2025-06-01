Atlanta, Athens, more are defying federal immigration law, DHS says

ATLANTA — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has identified hundreds of cities and counties nationwide that it says aren’t following guidelines.

A spokesperson says sanctuary jurisdictions are "deliberately and shamefully obstructing the enforcement of federal immigration laws endangering American communities."

The only Georgia cities that made the list were Atlanta and Athens. But Athens-Clarke County, DeKalb County, Douglas County and Fulton County were also named by DHS officials.

Officials say each of these cities and counties will be formally notified of their non-compliance.

“DHS demands that these jurisdictions immediately review and revise their policies to align with Federal immigration laws and renew their obligation to protect American citizens, not dangerous illegal aliens," officials wrote.

It’s unclear if those jurisdictions could face punishments.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens released a statement saying his administration has upheld all local, state and federal laws.

Fulton County officials also shared a statement saying they are unsure why they were designated a “sanctuary jurisdiction” because they uphold all state and federal laws.

Fulton County complies with state and federal laws, including Georgia law that bans sanctuary jurisdictions. Our law enforcement agencies cooperate fully with state and federal agencies in enforcement of applicable laws. Fulton County also uses the E-verify platform in our hiring and procurement practices. We are not aware why this designation was made and will be exploring avenues to reverse this designation. — Fulton County spokesperson

