Atlanta-area rents drop for the 5th straight month

ATLANTA — A new batch of data is sure to prove promising for metro Atlanta renters.

Zumper released new stats on Monday showing rent prices across the area are flat or falling for the fifth-straight month.

“It’s a clear signal that the cooling we’re seeing isn’t just seasonal. This pattern is playing out across most of the country, with only a few outliers, like San Francisco, moving in the opposite direction. It reflects a two-tiered economy and rental landscape: many markets are slowing under softer labor conditions, while a small number of high-wage hubs continue to accelerate,” Zumper CEO Anthemos Georgiades said.

Atlanta is the 24th most expensive city for renters, according to the report, and is tied at that spot with Virginia Beach and Denver, Colorado.

