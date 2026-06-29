Atlanta among top places to have a staycation, beating out Chicago, NYC, and Los Angeles

ATLANTA — With gas prices high and the price of plane tickets increasing, many people are choosing to take staycations versus traveling.

“Staycations have absolutely skyrocketed in popularity due to inflation as cumulative travel costs continue to strain household finances. Instead of paying for expensive flights and hotel check-ins, millions of Americans are turning to creative local adventures to vacation smarter,” said Andrew Burnstine, associate professor for the College of Business and Management at Lynn University.

According to a new study, Atlanta ranks in the Top 10 for best places for a staycation.

WalletHub analyzed 182 cities across the country to figure out the best and worst cities for staycations.

Atlanta came in at No. 7 on their list. And when you look around, it’s not hard to see why.

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Whether it’s hiking in the North Georgia mountains, visiting your favorite Muppet at the Center for Puppetry Arts, or seeing some whale sharks at the Georgia Aquarium, there are plenty of things to do right in our own backyard.

Add plenty of restaurants, entertainment venues, and great parks to bike, hike, or walk, the Atlanta area has a lot to offer.

“There is a wealth of experiences in a local community which are non-typical tourist attractions and may not be listed in typical tourist marketing materials. From library programs to parks and recreation departments’ events, there are local organizations providing facility, programs, and services to meet the needs that tourists seek,” said Patty Janes, professor of Hospitality and Tourism Management at Grand Valley State University.

Leading the best cities for staycations is Orlando. Granted, it’s not hard to see why when you have Disney World and Universal Studios right in your backyard.

No. 3 was Las Vegas. No shock there. What was really interesting is the city that came in last: Pearl City, Hawaii. Apparently, there’s not much to do in paradise?

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