Atlanta among top 10 trending rental markets for start of 2025

ATLANTA — A new study on rental competitiveness across the United States found that Atlatna is among the top 10 for trending places to live.

According to the study by Rentcafe, Atlanta was the 10th hottest trending market for the start of 2025, with Atlanta suburbs getting tougher to both secure for rent and stay in.

The study focused on what Rentcafe said were “insights that show a correlation between renters’ length of stay in an apartment and the high lease renewal rates,” adding that while the southeast United States has more flexibility with its market conditions, it is below average for how long people stay in their rentals.

For Atlanta, occupancy in the city and the suburbs around it is high, at 90% for the city itself and 91% in the suburbs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

However, renewals are comparatively low, with Atlanta residents only renewing leases 62% of the time, and suburban renters renewing 68%.

While the typical lease period for suburban Atlanta renters is 27 months, according to Rentcafe, City of Atlanta renters only stay for 26 months, and in outlying areas like Athens or Augusta, apartment renters stay just 22 months.

Rentcafe said Atlanta’s competitiveness score for rental gained six points compared to 2024, showing it’ll be more difficult to rent.

Part of that is because there are six applicants per vacant unit in the City of Atlanta and in the suburbs, according to the study.

Atlanta is also among 20 markets that “have seen a surge in competitiveness in early 2025,” alongside suburban Atlanta, Columbus and Athens, in Georgia.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group