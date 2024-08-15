Atlanta among the hottest cities in the country, according to new study

ATLANTA — It’s getting hot in here!

A new study from CNN says all of the 50 most populated cities in the country have gotten hotter and 47 of them are seeing an increase in the number of days above 95 degrees.

They say Atlanta is among the cities with the highest increase in those high-heat days.

According to their data, Atlanta has seen 14 days above 95 degrees so far this year, which they say is 12 more than the average number of those days from 2014 to 2023.

Las Vegas, Nevada and San Antonio, Texas saw the greatest increase in averages. With Las Vegas’ average raising 18 days to a total of 83 days and San Antonio seeing an added 16 days to raise its total to 54.

Severe Weather Team 2 has alerted you to dangerous heat advisories in metro Atlanta and north Georgia multiple times over the summer.

Here are some things you can do to protect yourself from the heat:

Limit your time outside

Wear lightweight or moisture-wicking clothing

Take frequent breaks

Drink plenty of water

Plan activities for early morning or the evening

You can read CNN’s full study here.

