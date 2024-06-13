Heat wave begins today. Here’s what you need to know ahead of dangerous heat this weekend

ATLANTA — A heat wave is making its way into metro Atlanta on Thursday and will stick around throughout the weekend.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says temperatures will be in the mid-90s starting today, but will get close to 100 on Saturday.

Kramlich says this will be the hottest stretch of weather we’ve seen since last August.

Across metro Atlanta, dangerous heat should be expected every day this weekend.

Because of that, you should limit your time outdoors and make sure you hydrate yourself while you are outside.

Other things you can do to protect yourself include:

Wear lightweight or moisture-wicking clothing

Take frequent breaks

Drink plenty of water

Plan activities for early morning or the evening

Here are more heat safety tips from the National Weather Service.

