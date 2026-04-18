The Atlanta airport is holding a job fair to fill 200 positions

ATLANTA — The Atlanta airport is looking to fill 200 jobs and is holding a job fair on Saturday to help fill them.

Some 16 employers will be on hand at the Riverside EpiCenter in Austell from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. to meet prospective employees for various roles at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

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So far, nearly 1,700 have registered. Walk-ins are welcome, but attendees are encouraged to pre-register. You can do that by CLICKING HERE.

Some employers may hire you on the spot.

You must bring two forms of government ID with you.

The Riverside EpiCenter is located at 135 Riverside Pkwy. Austell, GA 30168,

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